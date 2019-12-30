LINCOLN — A strong start and solid finish propelled Norfolk past Fremont High School Saturday in a consolation game of the Heartland Athletic Conference Boys Basketball Tournament.
The Panthers broke to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and went on to defeat the Tigers 72-60. Fremont narrowed the gap to 28-19 at halftime and 42-34 entering the final period, but the Panthers tallied 30 points in the final eight minutes.
Cameron Eisenhauer led the Panthers with 30 points. Junior Kallan Herman added 14 while Tyson Stelling contributed 10.
Senior Mossimo Lojing led three Tigers in double figures with 15 points. Micah Moore added 14 while Travis Johnson chipped in 10.
The Tigers, 1-7, will host Kearney at 7 Saturday night. The Fremont girls will face the Bearcats at 5:15.
Box Score
Norfolk 22 6 14 30 — 72
Fremont 11 8 15 26 — 60
NORFOLK — Wilson 3, Heimes 7, Herman 14, Stelling 10, Eisenhauer 30, James 6, Strand 2.
FREMONT — Johnson 10, Lojing 15, Gifford 2, Cyza 2, Miller 3, Richmond 7, Mendoza 7, Moore 14.