OMAHA — Andy Sajevic of Omaha has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Men’s Match Play Championship at The Players Club.

The Fremont native beat Steve Buroker of Bennington 1-up in his opening-round match Wednesday. He then downed Glenn Bills of Grand Island 6 and 4.

Sajevic is scheduled to play Caleb Badura of Aurora in the round of eight Thursday morning. Badura beat AJ Nolin 1-up.

Andy’s father, John, beat Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce 2 and 1 before falling 5 and 4 to Ryan Nietfeldt of Elkhorn.

Nietfeldt will now play William Amundsen of Bennington in the quarterfinals. Other matches scheduled for Thursday include: Jay Moore of Lincoln against Dan Huston of Omaha and Cade McCallum of Grand Island against Cole Grandfield of Omaha.

The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday afternoon with the 36-hole championship final on Friday.

