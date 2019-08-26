The Valley View Thursday Ladies Golf League had a special day of Bingo, Bango, Bongo.
Bonnie Arett took first in the three-person division while Pat Stiefel claimed top honors in the four-person bracket.
A pot luck luncheon followed the competition.
A pot luck luncheon followed the competition.
Sports Editor
