VALLEY -- Nicolle Barmettler and Tyler Schafer captured titles Sunday during the Pines Country Club championships.
Barmettler won the women's gross division for 36 holes with a 153. Jodi Epstein was first in the women's net division with a 146. Miae Hatfield had Sunday's low net with a 72.
In the men's 36-hole championship, Schafer shot a 150 while Mark Thalken and Lucas Leinen tied for second at 151.
Dylan Larson had Sunday's low gross with a 73.
In the Joe Peterson Flight (first flight), Randy Zerzan took top honors with a 155 while Erich Meyer was second at 157. Rick Foxhoven had the Sunday low gross with a 77.
John Hubbard won the second flight with a 162. Larry Foxworthy (171) and Todd Jonas (172) were second and third, respectively.
Gene Harris had Sunday's low gross with an 88.
In the third flight, Ed Regan earned top honors with a 167. Mike Irwin was second at 177.
Paul Martin was first in the net division at 145, followed by Eric Syphers at 148. Seth Pawling had Sunday's low net at 73.
In the Senior Yellow Flight, Dean Petricek was first at 161 while Larry Voorhees was two strokes back in second place.
John Bamsey and Terry Gilfry tied for first in the net division at 141. George Schroeder and Lee Arends tied for Sunday's low net with a 72 each.