The Fremont Moo have a manager for their inaugural season in the Expedition League.
Former Midland University pitcher Shea Bennett has been named to guide the Moo, who open their season Friday at the Hastings Sodbusters.
Bennett, a native of Glendale, Arizona, graduated from MU with a degree in sports management and a minor in coaching. He is working on his master's degree at Midland.
"Shea has been a loyal member of our Midland baseball program for many years now and he is ready for the opportunity to lead the Moo," team managing owner Chad Miller said. "He brings a tireless dedication to contributing to our organization while offering experience while playing summer collegiate leagues. We are happy to have Shea as our field manager and he will work hard to build a winner for the Fremont community."
Bennett was a member of Midland teams that made the Great Plains Athletic Conference championship game all four years he played. The Warriors earned bids to the NAIA opening round three of those four seasons.
Bennett played for Miller, who is also the MU head coach. During the past two years, he served as an assistant coach for the Warriors.
Miller said that Bennett served in many roles for the Warriors, including helping with recruiting and data analysis. He also served as head coach for the Nebraska Sluggers prospect team that traveled all over the country playing against some of the nation's best prep players.
Bennett is looking forward to leading the Moo, who have their home opener May 31 against Hastings at Moller Field.
"Not only does the organization have the potential to be great for the community of Fremont and neighboring towns, but the community has already played an important role in supporting the creation of this team and will be vital to the success of these young men," Bennett said.
The Moo roster includes three Midland University pitchers, including left-hander Steven Boyd and right-handers James Scurto and Daylon Owens.
Another player on the roster with local ties is outfielder Tyler Push, who was a standout for Coach Jeff Hayden for Fremont Bergan before going on to play at Newman.