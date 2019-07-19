{{featured_button_text}}
FSB Golfers

First State Bank & Trust conducted its 26th Annual Junior Tournament on Friday morning at the Fremont Golf Club.

Lily Bojanski, a senior-to-be at Fremont Bergan, won the girls’ 15-18 division. She shot a 7-over 42 during the nine-hole event. Jack Kranz, a 2019 Fremont High School graduate, finished with a 9-over 44 to win the boys’ 15-18 bracket.

Nathan Kudrna had the lowest overall score of the day. He won the boys’ 11-12 division with a 4-over 39. Brooke Hevlin took top honors in the girls’ 11-12 division with a 69.

Hunter Griffis shot a 48 to claim first place in the boys’ 13-14 division. For the girls, Emma Benson carded a 52 to win the championship.

In the 9-10 division, competitors played six holes. Boston Bojanski was first for the boys with a 27 while Aubree Kudrna finished first with a 51 for the girls.

Competitors 8-and-younger played three holes. KC Kern won the title for the boys by shooting a 2-over 12. Tinsley Roffers was the champion for the girls. She finished with a 25.

