Chris Carlsen has been named the general manager for the Fremont Moo of the Expedition Baseball League.
Carlsen was a multi-sport athlete in Harlan, Iowa, before going on to pitch at Northwest Missouri State.
Carlson went on to serve as a coach at Wayne State, Winona State University, Lewis University, Northern Illinois University and Joliet Junior College. He also had a successful stint at Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox, Illinois. He helped that school win back-to-back large school state championships.
Carlsen also served as an assistant coach with the La Crosse Loggers in the Northwoods Summer League.
He is excited to get started with his job with the Moo.
“I’d like to thank Chad and Jessica Miller for giving me the opportunity to become a part of their franchise and member of the Fremont community,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting right to work and helping bring together a fun and exciting ball club. I want this team to be something this city can get behind, embrace and take pride in. Fremont has been through a lot this spring and the hard-working people in this community deserve some fun.”
The new Moo GM said he loves baseball.
“Hopefully the fans, coaches, players and staff will see that I operate to serve this game with passion,” he said.
Carlsen has four children. Two of his sons plays collegiate baseball. Jake is a junior right-handed pitcher at the University of Northern Ohio and will play in the Northwoods League this summer. Zach is a freshman pitcher at Ellsworth Community College. He plans on playing for the Western Nebraska Pioneers in the Expedition League. Another son, Sam, is a high school junior while daughter, Lexi, is a seventh-grader.
“Family is everything to me. I’m blessed to have my parents close by and they will be able to drive over to Fremont to occasionally to watch this team,” Carlsen said. “That will be a very proud moment for me.”
The Moo’s home opener is scheduled for May 31.
“It is time to roll up our sleeves and get to work on producing a solid team and a great atmosphere for our fans,” Carlsen said.