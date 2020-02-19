Dodge goes back-to-back as Farmland Basketball League champs

The Dodge town team took a big step in establishing itself as the dominant force in the Farmland Basketball League by completing its second straight undefeated season.

The Gamecocks did so by beating their neighbors from down the road – and the team with the most Farmland Championships in league history – the Howells Hoosiers. Dodge won the FBL championship game 73-65 Sunday night in front of a crowd in the Dodge gym. The Gamecocks have now won a league-record 16 straight games.

The early going was tight and low scoring as the teams traded the lead back and forth. The contest was tied at 53 with just over 5 minutes remaining after Brady Brester scored on a give-and-go cut for Howells off a feed from Luke Hegemann.

Bryan Ruzek broke the tie on the other end, scoring while being fouled and sparked a run for the Gamecocks. Matt Urlich hit a 3-pointer during the run and added another jumper to complete an 11-2 run for Dodge.

The Dodge lead peaked at 72-60 after two free throws from Casey Wisnieski with 45 seconds left in the game.

Luke Hegemann did the dirty work in the post for the Hoosiers, putting up 20 points. Tyler Brester added 14 for Howells, who ends the Farmland season 6-2, with both losses coming at the hands of Dodge.