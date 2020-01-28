Dodge won the Farmland Basketball League regular-season title with a perfect 6-0 record.
Howells was second with a 5-1 record and Wisner finished third with a 4-2 record.
This Sunday is the start of the playoffs. Dodge and Howells receive byes. North Bend will play at West Point and Clarkson will play at Wisner. Both games are set for 1 p.m. tipoff.
Farmland Basketball League
|W
|L
|Off.
|Def.
|Dodge
|6
|0
|89.2
|67.5
|Howells
|5
|1
|71.3
|66
|Wisner
|4
|2
|74.2
|69.3
|North Bend
|2
|4
|66.2
|67.5
|West Point
|3
|3
|70.2
|73.3
|Clarkson
|1
|4
|69.7
|83.3
|Pender
|0
|5
|64.2
|77.5
Jan. 26
West Point def. North Bend 66-63
Scorers: WPt- Scherer 20, Walker 16, Lueschen 2, Bruning 14, Schorn 5, Aschoff 1, Bracht 6, PRinz 2; NB- Schmidt 3, Ruskamp 4, Bauemrt 6, Emanuel 4, Hanson 8, Kloke 14, Hartman 12, Kingston 10, Saalfeld 2.
Wisner def. Clarkson 100-73
Scorers: Wis- Beckman 10, S.Mendlik 4, Cyboron 26, Bachman 18, Schweers 12, B.Mendlik 22, Cornell 8; Clk- Paprocki 15, Ortwich 14, Parolek 4, Br. Steffensmeier 15, Svehla 6, Konicek 10, J.Gall 9.
Howells def. Pender 79-67
Scorers: How- K.Janata 14, Hegemann 10, B.Brester 17, Sindelar 16, Schwartz 7, Faltys 15; Pen- Z.Johnson 3, Swanson 4, Murphy 21, Alitz 2, Mailloux 22, Kaup 9, Doernemann 3, J.Johnson 3.
Feb. 2
Playoffs
North Bend at West Point, 1 p.m.
Clarkson at Wisner, 1 p.m.
Byes- Dodge, Howells