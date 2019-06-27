I-80 Speedway will be honoring the memory of a Fremont native with a special event next month.
The Second Annual Don Mohr Tribute race is scheduled for July 5 in honor of former Stock Car/ProAm drive Don Mohr, who died unexpectedly in January of 2018.
That event, which will be 24 laps in honor of Mohr's car number, will see a break at the halfway mark paying the top six cars ($1,024, 500, 350, 300, 250 & 200) with those six cars inverted.
The race will be resumed for the final 12 laps with a payout of $1,024 to win and $124 to start. The Stock Car event will start 24 cars in honor of Mohr. That race will be unsanctioned.
The July 5 program will also include Modifieds and SportMods as part of the Midwest Madness IMCA tour. The Mods will pay $1,524 win and the SportMods $500 to win and those two classes will be IMCA sanctioned.
In addition, the Modified & Stock Car features that were rained out at the Charlie Clark Memorial on May 26 will be made up. This means that a Modified driver qualified for the Modified of the Charlie Clark Memorial could win almost $6,000 on July 5 and a Stock Car driver qualified for the Charlie Charlie Memorial feature could win more than $3,000.
Unsanctioned Hobby Stocks and unsanctioned Compacts will also be racing on July 5. Grandstands open at 5:30 pm with racing at 7:15 p.m. Grandstand admission is $12 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 with 5-and-under admitted for free.
I-80 Speedway is located one block north of Interstate 80 Exit 420, halfway between Omaha and Lincoln. For more information, visit www.i-80speedway.com or call (402)-342-3453.