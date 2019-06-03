The Fremont Golf Club Ladies held an event recently.
Winning the 18-hole net best ball was the team of Cindy Coffman and Maggie Peters. Winning the 9-hole team was Chris Roffers and Kerstin O'Connor. Sue Wilcoxson won the chip in pot.
