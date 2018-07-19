The Fremont Golf Club Ladies Association conducted its "Guest Day" recently.
First flight winners were: Maggie Peters, Sophie Peters, Laura Saf and Barb Brady. Placing second was the team of Cathie Glathar, Courtney Thompson, Ramona Sanders and Sara Cordes.
Sue Wilcoxson, Mary Morrissey, Nancy Klein and Peg Johnson won the second flight. The team of Dee Bang, Janet Larsen, Pam Draemel and Evelyn Perry placed second.
Flag prize winners were: Vi Anglin, Kerstin O'Connor, Lynn Wurtz, Saf, Thompson, Lynnette Sellon, Brady, Maggie Peters, Sophie Peters, Jane Dugan, Deb Belt, Mary Logsdon, Perry and Larsen.
The team of Wilcoxson, Morrissey, Klein and Johnson won the putting contest.
Chip-in winners were: Brady, Logsdon, Brenda Sanford and Cindy Parks.