The Fremont Golf Club Ladies Association conducted their annual Lady Bug Tournament on Saturday.
Winning the championship flight was the team of Peters, Peters, Odenreider and Bierman with a 62. Coming in second in a playoff was the team of Sathes, Magwire, Rath and Lundergard with a 65.
The team of Jenkins, Murdock, Terhaar and Norgelas was third with a 65 while finishing fourth was the group of Moen, Campbell, Baker and Hope with a 69.
In the second flight, the team of Lacy, Timm, Addison, Conrad-Frerich won in a playoff with a 75. Second was the team of Wagner, Vogel, Graham and Zitek. The team of Butts, Nickel, Leehy and Wendelin was third with a 76, followed by Brown, Coffman, Saf and Davenport with a 76.
In the third flight, Day, Cogley, High and Drake were first with a 79. Andersen, DeJong, Nemecek and Wane were second with a 79. The team of Milleschone, Majors, Autenreith and Thelen edged the team of Parks, Perry, Draemel and Miratsky for third. Both teams shot an 80.
For the fourth flight, the foursome of Secord, Shepoka, Bahun and Buscher reigned with an 84. Second was the group of Rimington, Zeilinsky, Kuhl and Sobczyk (84). Third was Barksdale, Hockemeier, Boostrom and Jacobsen (85) while Sedoris, Murphy, Olson and Stork were fourth (86).
Flag prize winners included: Catie Baker, Sharon Hockemeier, Cathie Glathar, Jill Langhorst, Nancy Knoell, Sara Brandt, Alison Kumm, Kate Terhaar, Lisa Lundergard, Sophie Peters, Sharon Shepoka, Chelsi Keiborz, Laurie Hope, Tanya Munson, Britt Christensen and Meyyssa Bierman.