Fremont bowling club competes in York

The Fremont Bowling Club bowled in York at Sunset Bowl over the past weekend.

At the varsity level, the Fremont Black squad took first while the Fremont Golf squad finished third.

Karina Capron rolled games of 267 and 244 to take home the Team Captain honor on the first-team All-Tournament squad.

Haylee Bates also made the first team, finishing third with a high game of 224.

Bailey Seacrest took fourth and Hannah Bowling finished second with both making the second all-tournament team.

The Fremont junior varsity boys finished fourth as a team.

Bridgeton Rangeloff made the second All -Tournament Team placing third with a high game of 186.

Cruz Aufenkamp also made the second All-Tournament Team, coming in fifth with a high game of 166 in his first tournament.

At the JV level on the girls side, Kailynn Valentine took third, Emily Beatty finished fourth and Emma Hill finished fifth.

