The Fremont Bowling Club kicked off the high school federation season recently.
On Sept. 9, the varsity girls defeated Gretna, scoring 21 points out of a possible 21. Hailey Sickels led Fremont with a 212. Hannah Bates had a 195 while Katie Hill recorded a 193.
On Sunday, the girls competed at Maplewood Lanes in Omaha in two matches. Fremont won 20 out of 21 possible points against Lincoln Southeast. Sickels led the way with a 223 while Bates had a 177.
In the second match, Fremont also scored 20 out of 21 against Lincoln Southwest. Sickels bowled a 213 followed by Bates (187), Hill (180) and Mary Lewis (178).
The Fremont varsity boys also prevailed against Gretna on Sept. 9 by scoring 20 points. Cole Macaluso led the way with a 258 and 238. Nate Stinemates had a 228 and Chris Emmons added a 208.
The boys also won two matches at Maplewood Lanes on Sunday. Fremont beat Southeast by scoring 21 of 21 points. Macaluso had 279. Stinemates finished with 233 while Cooper Phillips had a 201 and Camden McKenzie added a 200.
Against Southwest, the boys scored 20 points.
Emmons led the way with a 263 while Stinemates had a 248. Phillips bowled a 232 and 220 while Macaluso had 226.
The boys' series for game two of the second match was 1,162 -- an average of 232 per bowler.