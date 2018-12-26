The Fremont expansion team in the Expedition League has its name.
It was announced on Wednesday that the team will be called the Fremont Moo. The team’s official logo, designed by Chip David of Dogwings.us, was also unveiled. Team colors are purple, orange, black and white.
“Cattle have an undeniable and profound impact in Nebraska,” team owner Chad Miller said. “With cattle outnumbering people in the state, we set out to pay homage to these cattle in a fun and family friendly manner.”
Miller said the team received several good suggestions for team names.
“We considered many ideas throughout the process,” he said. “In the end, the Moo team name offers the best opportunity for our brand and identity to stand out in a uniquely Nebraskan way. We are thrilled to bring the Moo to Fremont and eastern Nebraska. There really isn’t another team name and logo like it.”
The Moo will play at Moller Field where Miller said renovations will include a new reserved and group seating areas in addition to amenities geared toward providing a positive fan experience.
“Much planning has taken place over the past six months to develop a plan to make Moller Field an improved venue for the fans to spend summer nights watching great baseball and entertainment all while enjoying time in a fun and social environment,” Miller said. “Fireworks, entertainment acts, and exciting on field fan contests will all be part of the show at Moller Field. The roster is beginning to take shape and we will share some of the player signings with fans in the near future as well.”
The Moo will begin their inaugural Expedition League season on May 24. Team website, season ticket packages, and fan merchandise will be available early next month.
The Expedition League is a summer collegiate wood bat baseball league that will begin its second season in May. Thirty-two home games will be played at Moller.
The other nine teams in the league include: Aberdeen, Pierre and Spearfish (South Dakota), Minot and Dickinson (North Dakota), Casper (Wyoming), Brandon, Manitoba (Canada) and Gering and Hastings.
Visit www.expeditionleague.com for more information on the league.