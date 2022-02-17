 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Women's City championships awarded

The 2022 Fremont Women’s Championship City Bowling Tournament was held at 30 Bowl in Fremont.

Winners were:

Team – 1st – Awareness Counseling – 3,550; 2nd – Alley Oops – 3,494; High Scratch – Anesthesia Care – 2,534.

Awareness Counseling team members included Jill Hughson, Tina Kuddes, Christa Baker, Sue Rief and Pat Radtke.

Anesthesia Care team members included Lori Russell, Marci Mackey, Barb Scheppers, Amanda Swatzell and Tammy McKenzie.

Doubles – 1st – Judy Kontor and Patricia Neve – 1,425; 2nd – Kelly McKinney and Stacie Rickert – 1,400; 3rd – Lisa Bartunek and Jordyn Heller – 1,390; High scratch – Judy Kontor and Patricia Neve – 1,061.

Singles – 1st – Johanna Fittje – 757; 2nd – Mary Jo Robinson – 744; 3rd – Tina Kuddes – 736; High scratch – Stacie Rickert – 551.

All events – 1st – Tina Kuddes – 2,276; 2nd – Johanna Fittje – 2,214; 3rd – Marci Mackey – 2,103; High scratch – Jordyn Heller – 1,706.

High game and high series for the tournament went to Tina Kuddes with a 235 game and 598 series.

Tournament prizes will be awarded at the Fremont Area Hall of Fame Banquet on March 5 at Fremont Golf Club.

