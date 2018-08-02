Thom Brittenham was hoping to find something that kept his son Ryan active during the summer months.
It is safe to say he has found it.
Ryan Brittenham, who will be a fifth-grader at Johnson Crossing Academic Center this fall, won a gold medal in the Super Sprint Triathlon Age 6-10 Division for males last weekend at the Cornhusker State Games.
The competition included a 100-yard swim at Holmes Lake in Lincoln, a 4 1/2-mile bike ride and a two-kilometer run. He finished in 32:27 — 20 seconds ahead of runner-up Owen Brown.
Thom Brittenham had competed in triathlons when he was in high school. He thought the endurance event would be something good for his son to try.
“He competes for the Fremont Area Swim Team (F.A.S.T) and plays hockey all winter with the Fremont Flyers,” he said. “He is really fit from a leg strength standpoint. It just made sense that he try something like this.”
Ryan Brittenham competed in the Blair triathlon in June.
“It wasn’t timed, but he did very well in his age group,” his father said. “He liked it so we decided to sign him up for the Cornhusker State Games.”
It was actually the second medal that Ryan earned at the 2018 Games. The Flyers earned a bronze medal in the 12-and-under Silver Division for hockey. The two medals gives the younger Brittenham some family bragging rights.
“What is kind of cool is that I won a medal at the Cornhusker State Games several years ago,” Thom Brittenham said. “He is all excited because he has won more medals than me. We hope that he gets more.”
While Ryan is hardly a couch potato — he also enjoys basketball — his family wanted to make sure he remained active once school was out.
“As a parent, you just want them to stay busy during the summer and physically fit,” Thom said. “His passion is hockey, although I do think we found something he likes to do during the summertime, which is great. I expect that he’ll still want to do this again next summer.”
Thom said USA hockey also recommends that players participate in multi sports up into high school.
“That way they don’t get burned out and also they are cross-training their muscles to do different activities,” he said. “They believe through their research and study that it promotes a healthier and a more well-rounded kid athletically.”
Ryan showed enough self-discipline to prepare for the event. While he had a strong swimming background, there were some mornings he ran and other days he biked.
“It didn’t take a lot of encouragement for him to run or anything. But it wasn’t the end of the world if he didn’t,” Thom said. “He is a competitor and he is afraid to lose. I think that served as self-motivation for his training.”