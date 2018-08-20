The U12B Gold Fremont Patino's Barbershop boys soccer team defeated the SES Dynamite 12-1 recently.
Tyler Harrill scored three goals to lead the Gold. Wesley Patino, Erik Gildow and Jason Interiano Magana had two goals apiece. Austin Cash, Alex Trinidad and Maurice Bryant added goals.
Austin Cash, Davis Jones, Harrill and Seth Pitterson had assists.
Lex Cook, Bryant, Trinidad and Juan Gonzalez led the defense while Cody Meyer and Brandon Calderon were also offensive leaders.
Carver Kroeger was in goal for the first half while Harrill took over in the second.