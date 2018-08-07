The Fremont Golf Club hosted the 2018 Nebraska Junior Golf Tour 18-Hole Championship on Monday.
Competitors in NJG qualify for this end-of-the-year championship based off the point evaluation system, provided by GOLFUSA.
The point system establishes objective criteria by which the NJGT and its founding partners can judge the performance of golfers who participate in the state junior tour competitions. Points from each golfer’s top 10 events determine the eligibility for the Tour championship conducted at the end of the season each year, officials said.
Thomas Bryson won the boys 12-13 division by shooting a 7-over-par 71. Kasch Morrison won the boys 14-15 bracket with an 80 while Elkhorn Mount Michael sophomore-to-be Luke Gutschewski took top honors in the boys’ 16-and-over division with a 72. Jake Boor of Omaha was second to Gutschewski with a 73.
For the girls, Aspen Luebbe of Columbus was first in the 16-and-over division with a 75 while Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln was second with an 80. Katie Ruge captured top honors in the 14-15 bracket with an 83.