The Fremont Ladies Golf Association began the season with two competitions recently.

The FLGA held its opening golf day on May 6, with 18 ladies participating in an 18-hole Shamble/Scramble event. The winning team was Sue Wilcoxson, Kerstin O’Connor and Maggie Peters.

On May 13, the group participated in a Bingo/Bango/Bongo golf event. The 18-hole winner was Pam Draemel and the 9-hole winner was Nancy Knoell.

