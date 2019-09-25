LINCOLN -- Top-seeded Ed Wyatt of Lincoln came from behind to defeat John Sajevic of Fremont 1-up Wednesday in the finals of the Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship at Hillcrest Country Club.
Wyatt trailed the entire match until the 18th hole. He came all the way back from a 3-down deficit to win the final two holes and claim the championship.
Wyatt cut Sajevic's lead to 1-up heading to No. 17. Wyatt's par and a bogey by Sajevic tied the match.
On the par-5 No. 18, Wyatt found the putting green in just two shots, leaving him about 15 feet for eagle. Sajevic clipped some trees with his second shot and eventually conceded the hole and match after his chip for birdie didn't fall.