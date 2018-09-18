The Fremont Green Machine 14U baseball team defeated UBA Yellow in a pair of games recently.
The Green Machine won the first game 12-6. Deric Krous and Nate Wheeler had two hits each while Caleb Herink, Chase Sutherland and Brandon Welbes had one apiece.
Wheeler got the victory while Carter Demuth picked up the save.
FGM prevailed 5-4 in the second game. Owen Pruss had two hits while Sutherland, Brenton Pitt, Andrew Tulles and Wheeler had one hit each.
Julius Cortes was the winning pitcher while Brandon Welbes earned the save.
FGM is coached by Tom Herink, Larry Allen and John Tulles.