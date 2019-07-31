{{featured_button_text}}

Matt Haynes of Papillion advanced to the 2019 U.S. Senior Amateur Championship on Tuesday by winning the Sectional Qualifying at Wilderness Ridge Golf Club in Lincoln.

Haynes shot a 2-over-par 73 to earn the lone qualifying spot in a field of 14 players. Haynes will compete in the 65th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship Aug. 24-29 at Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina.

Fremonter John Sajevic finished as the first alternate with a round of 74. Steve Gormly of Coto De Caza, California, is the second alternate following a round of 75.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments