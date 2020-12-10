Hometown 100: James Svoboda set to run 100 miles between Louisville and Arlington

When James Svoboda first heard about someone running a 50 mile race, he was shocked by someone managing to cover that distance on foot.

On Saturday, the former Arlington resident will be running double that mileage in what he is calling the Hometown 100 as an effort to spread some positivity and inspiration.

“The whole thing is kind of tied together as far as why we wanted to do and what we can do to hopefully get back to everybody in spirit and try and just tie in these great communities in between us,” Svoboda said.

Svoboda, who now resides in Louisville, will start his day early Saturday, taking off at 4 a.m. through Louisville heading towards Valley then up to Arlington High School before turning around and comeback back on a similar route to return home.

He is gunning to complete the challenge in 20 hours, returning home before the stroke of midnight.

“My ultimate goal is to be back by 10:30 p.m., that’d be if I had a great day,” Svoboda said. “If I have a good day, midnight, anything after that past that I just hope to survive.”

The idea for the run came from Svoboda’s wife Jayme, after Svoboda’s main race for the year, the 2020 Hitchcock 101k in Honey Creek, Iowa, was cancelled.