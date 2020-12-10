Hometown 100: James Svoboda set to run 100 miles between Louisville and Arlington

When James Svoboda first heard about someone running a 50 mile race, he was shocked by someone managing to cover that distance on foot.
On Saturday, the former Arlington resident will be running double that mileage in what he is calling the Hometown 100 as an effort to spread some positivity and inspiration.
“The whole thing is kind of tied together as far as why we wanted to do and what we can do to hopefully get back to everybody in spirit and try and just tie in these great communities in between us,” Svoboda said.
Svoboda, who now resides in Louisville, will start his day early Saturday, taking off at 4 a.m. through Louisville heading towards Valley then up to Arlington High School before turning around and comeback back on a similar route to return home.
He is gunning to complete the challenge in 20 hours, returning home before the stroke of midnight.
“My ultimate goal is to be back by 10:30 p.m., that’d be if I had a great day,” Svoboda said. “If I have a good day, midnight, anything after that past that I just hope to survive.”
The idea for the run came from Svoboda’s wife Jayme, after Svoboda’s main race for the year, the 2020 Hitchcock 101k in Honey Creek, Iowa, was cancelled.
Svoboda got into running during his time with the Marines. During his second tour in Iraq in 2004, a half-marathon race offered for the soldiers on the base.
“I just went for it and it was a pretty cool feeling,” Svoboda said.
After getting out of the Marines, Svoboda kept up his running until an injury and life sidelined him.
It wasn’t until 2015 when Svoboda picked running back up while living in New Mexico. After three years of wanting to, but not running in a local half-marathon, Svoboda and a buddy buckled down to train and run in the race.
“We were like this is happening,” Svoboda said.
At the same time, Svoboda entered to run in a trail run relay in which teams combine to cover a 120-mile long course in Angel Fire, New Mexico.
Svoboda ended up running in a team of four, conquering 30 miles of the race.
“I was hooked at that point on trail running and just the highs and the lows of long-distance running,” Svoboda said.
Since then, Svoboda has run in six of the ultra marathons.
“It just fits with my personality because I like challenges,” Svoboda said. “If you are going to be successful, you can’t go out and fake it for a day to get those kinds of miles.
“I find it’s really relevant to everyday life really. Everyday, you have highs and you have lows, but running lets me put that between a start and a finish line.”
