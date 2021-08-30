Johnny Spellerberg wins 23rd Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championship

Former Bergan Knight Johnny Spellerberg emerged as the 23rd Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championship with a record-tying performance Sunday.

Spellerberg shot a -2, 70, in the final round to follow up at -4, 68, to start the tournament.

It’s his first men’s Nebraska Golf Association title, joining his 2010 Nebraska Junior Match Play title in the trophy case.

Spellerberg’s 6-under total matches the championship scoring record, set by Omaha’s Andy Sajevic last year.

The former Knight put away the championship by driving the green on the par four 16th hole and two putting for a birdie to take a three stroke lead into the final two holes.

Sajevic misses cut at US Senior AmateurFremont’s John Sajevic missed the cut at the US Senior Amateur by one stroke, finishing the opening two rounds of the tournament at +5, 149.

After stumbling to a bogey on the opening hole Saturday, Sajevic fired off a string of three-straight birdies starting on the third hole.

He made the turn at -3 after a birdie on No. 9.

The backside was not as kind with two double bogeys and a pair of bogeys setting his opening round score at +3, 75.