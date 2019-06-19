ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At 79, Jim Johnson shows no signs of slowing down playing the game he loves.
The Fremont man won his third national championship in tennis on Tuesday when he teamed with Charles Messbarger of Kearney to win the men’s 80 doubles title at the National Senior Games.
Johnson won previous championships in the National Public Parks in 1999 and also in the USTA League Seniors in 1994.
Johnson had qualified three times previously for the National Senior Games, but was unable to attend due to family commitments.
“The Lord has blessed me,” Johnson said. “He has allowed me to stay healthy and I’m very thankful for that.”
Johnson usually teams with Jim Jorgensen for doubles, but the Blair resident is four years younger and was able to compete in the age 75 division. Johnson and Messbarger compiled a 5-1 record on their way to the title.
The only loss Johnson and Messbarger suffered came in pool play. They avenged the setback to the team from Oklahoma and Tennessee in the finals.
Johnson also competed at the singles, but his focus was on doubles.
“I just wanted to see what the level of competition was,” he said. “This is not a USTA-sanctioned event so I was curious. I actually played the guy who won it in my pool.”
Johnson, who serves as a volunteer assistant for the Midland University men’s tennis team, started his tennis career decades ago when he was a student at the Fremont-based school.
“My roommate was on the Midland tennis team and I was playing baseball,” Johnson said. “I broke my arm at the end of the intramural basketball season of my junior year. He told my to come play tennis. I said I couldn’t because of my broken arm, but he just looked at me and said, ‘Well, it isn’t your hitting arm.’”
Johnson joined the team and — although he didn’t compete that year — he learned the strokes. The next year, he opted to play tennis instead of baseball. He compiled a 13-4 record while helping the team enjoy a successful season.
“I loved the fact that in tennis when you are serving you are the all-time pitcher and when you are hitting, you are the all-time batter,” Johnson said, referring to his former sport. “How good is that? Plus, you don’t come up every ninth person. You are there every time hitting the ball.”
Johnson is meticulous in his preparation for national events. He plays two or three times a week on a regular basis. He also does light weightlifting as well as work on an elliptical machine.
“Diet is very important,” he said. “I cut myself off of soda and try to walk away from ice cream and sweets, especially in the last 90 days. I try to cross train and ride my bike and definitely get enough sleep.”
Johnson also prepares for tournaments by playing hand-picked opponents to push his endurance.
“I’ll play more singles and pick guys who will run me around,” he said. “You have to punish yourself a bit to bring your cardiovascular up to snuff.”
Johnson also has a good support system. His son, Jeff, is a chiropractor in Lincoln while a daughter-in-law, Leah, is a physical therapist in Columbus, Ohio.
“Jeff repairs all my little glitches and Leah will send me information to help heal me if I have other things,” Johnson said. “Tom (Reilly), the trainer at Midland, has also helped me.”
Johnson’s love affair with tennis should continue a long time.
“I’m just thrilled,” he said. “Again, I just thank the Lord that I’m able to do this.”