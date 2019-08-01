The Fremont Area Swim Team (FAST) competed in the 2019 Midwestern Swimming Long Course Championship last weekend at the Woods pool in Lincoln.
The team had 13 athletes, ages 9 to 20, compete in more than 60 events.
Aiden Maxwell, 9, was 20th in the boys 10-and-under breaststroke (1:02.42) and 25th in the 100 freestyle (1:28.53).
Elliot Vech, 10, was the top finisher for the FAST squad as he scored 94 points in seven event. He second in the 100-meter butterfly (1:27.44), second in the 50-meter backstroke (40.01), third in the 50 butterfly (37.24), eighth in the 100 freestyle (1:16.80), ninth in the 200 freestyle (2:50.54) and eighth in the 200 individual medley (3:14.18).
Elliot's sister, Charlotte, 13, swam up an age group. She competed in two relays with Lizzie Meyer, Emma Walz and Kadisyn Kircher. The 200 medley was 13th while 200 freestyle was 15th in the 15-and-over division.
Connor Christ, 14, tallied 29 points. He was eighth in the boys 13-and-over 50 breaststroke in 36.33, ninth in the 200 breaststroke (2:57.61) and 19th in the 50 freestyle (29.33). He also swam in three relays with the 15-and-over boys.
Emma Walz, 18, was third in 200 backstroke (2:28.97). She also placed 11th in the 50 butterfly (30.88), ninth in the 100 backstroke (1:08.08), 25th in the 50 freestyle (29.79) and 17th in the 100 freestyle (1:04.19). She also competed in two relays.
Tyler Penney, 20, finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.88), third in the 50 breaststroke (30.83), 10th in the 200 freestyle (2:03.27) and sixth in the 200 medley relay.
Hayden Robbins, 19, was 13th in the men's backstroke and 50 butterfly. He was also 20th in the 100 butterfly, 39th in the 200 freestyle and 38th in the 100 backstroke. He also swam legs on two relays.
Carter Hites, 20, was fifth in the men's 200 butterfly (2:22.79), 16th in the 100 butterfly, 19th in the 50 backstroke, 31st in the 200 freestyle, 41st in the 100 backstroke and 51st in the 100 freestyle. He also competed in four relays.
Scott Cain, 19, finished fourth in the men's 50 freestyle in 24.58 and fourth in the 100 freestyle (54.74). He placed 19th in the 50 breaststroke (34.19) and 18th in the 100 breaststroke. He also competed on a pair of relays.
Tim Thies, 20, was 18th in the men's 200 backstroke, 20th in the 50 backstroke, 37th in the 200 IM, 44th in the 200 freestyle, 40th in the 100 backstroke, 59th in the 50 freestyle and 50th in the 100 freestyle.
Kadisyn Kircher, 19, placed 25th in the women's backstroke in 35.74. She was also 28th in the 100 backstroke (1:16.21), 48th in the 100 freestyle, 29th in the 200 backstroke and competed on two relays.
The meet marked the end of the club course season for many of the FAST swimmer. Some, however, will compete this weekend at the Futures Meet in Des Moines, Iowa. The short course season will begin in late August. Contact coach Ryan Bubb at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center(402-753-9853) for more information.