CJ Martinez and Mallory Hoskins were the top finishers Saturday morning in the 5-mile Division of the Ridge Road Run.
Hoskins was the top female finisher in 39:50 while Mary Roskens was second in 40:00.
Martinez, a former standout runner at Fremont High School who now competes in track and cross country for Midland University, won the men’s division in 26:04. Jose Gonzalez, a 2019 FHS graduate who will be a teammate of Martinez’s, was second in 28:45.
In the two-mile division, Ryan Garvey was the top male finisher in 11:42. Craig Halverson finished second in 11:59. Kimberly Vanbuskirk was first for the females in 13:34. She was followed by Emily Grant in 14:50.
In the Corporate Challenge, the Bell Field Elementary team captured top honors. Runners were Ashley and Maddie McBratney and Malorie Weaklend.
Race organizer Chris McBratney said the event was a success.
“Our participation for this year was up about 15 to percent over last year,” he said. “The bump in registration was really positive and we were really happy with the turnout.”
While it was hot and sultry for most of the weekend, it wasn’t as bad when the runners were competing.
“While it is always warm and humid, Mother Nature wasn’t too hard on us this year,” McBratney said. “The runners were able to get out to some good times.”