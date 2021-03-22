Matt Burg nabs first-ever hole in one at Payne's Valley

Matt Burg can claim he’s done something on the golf course that Tiger Woods hasn’t, doing it at the famous golfer’s own course.

The Fremont golf coach hit a hole in one on the 19th hole of Woods’ recently opened Payne’s Valley golf course in Hollister, Missouri on March 14, becoming the first golfer to so since the course opened in September of 2020.

“It probably rained for half of the holes while we were out there,” Burg said. “The talk was maybe we should just go play the 19th hole and pack it up.”

The extra hole—which was designed by Bass Pro Shop owner Johnny Morris—is the Big Rock at Payne’s Valley and is built into a limestone outcrop with a waterfall sliding down its side and surrounded by water with a bunker in front.

The hole checks in normally at around 150 yards, but due to the conditions, it was playing 98 yards on the day of Burg’s shot.

Burg, the Fremont boys and girls golf coach, took his final stroke of the day with a pitching wedge, landing the ball just short of the hole before rolling in for the ace.

“I hit it and said something along the lines of ‘that felt pretty good,’” Burg said.