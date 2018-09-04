Fremont’s downtown fall festival will have an added attraction for running enthusiasts.
Chris McBratney, one of the coordinators for the annual Ridge Road Run during John C. Fremont Days, has organized the White Light Mile during the festival that is scheduled for Oct. 5-6.
McBratney said he has thought about putting together a downtown running event for several years. The idea finally came to fruition after speaking to Glen Ellis of Milady Coffeehouse, who is spearheading the festival.
“I mentioned to Glen that I had a vision for putting a one-mile race downtown because of the history, the buildings and the scenery,” McBratney said. “I think a light bulb clicked in Glen’s head about it. He asked if we would be interested in doing it during the festival.”
The event is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6. McBratney’s company, run nebraska, will send packs of coed runners off about every 10 to 15 minutes in chip-timed heats.
“We didn’t want this to be your average road race where the only ones watching are friends and family of those running,” McBratney said. “We hope people at the festival will stop and watch for five or 10 minutes and cheer people on.”
While the event is open to runners of various levels, McBratney has reached out to various running clubs in hopes of organizing an elite mile race — one for men and one for women.
“We’ve created an elite section that will be capped with about 15 runners per section,” he said. “We are hoping to attract some of the fastest unattached runners throughout the Midwest. No high school or college runners will be able to race because that would violate their various governing bodies’ policies.”
A section with the top runners should also generate interest for spectators.
“The cool thing about it is that it isn’t like a marathon where you are just standing around watching,” McBratney said. “It will be action packed with the runners flying by.”
To qualify for the elite races, women need to run faster than 6:00 for a mile or 20:00 for a 5K race. For men, it is faster than 5:00 for a mile or 16:00 for a 5K.
Live bands will be inside Milady as well as on the race route, which is USATF-certified and sanctioned. Running in the late afternoon/early evening will also add to the aura of the event.
“We’ll hand out white lights to people to hold up on the course,” McBratney said. “We’ll have white lights strung up on the (route). The runners will hear the music while they run so it should make for a fun atmosphere.”
Participants will receive a post-race barbecue meal. They’ll also receive a race T-shirt (if registered in time).
“Our different sponsors will have different items for them in their swag bags as well,” McBratney said, “and we’ll have awards.”
Cost for the race is $25. Go to run-ne.com/wlm to find out more information about the event. To check about eligibility for the elite race, call 402-512-1880 or email: info.runnebraska@gmail.com.
McBratney hopes the White Light Mile will become an annual event.
“We hope to grow year to year and develop a little bit of a following,” he said. “Our goal is bring people down for the race and they stick around for the festival.”