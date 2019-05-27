HASTINGS -- The Fremont Moo shook off the effects of a loss in the franchise's opener Friday night to beat the Hastings Sodbusters on Saturday.
After falling 2-0 to the Sodbusters on Friday, the Moo bounced back with an 8-6 win on Saturday at Duncan Field.
Bobby Meza Jr. started Saturday's game for the Moo. He worked 3 1/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned). James Scurto of Midland University got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. The right-hander struck out three and walked one.
Brock Reller had a RBI triple for the Moo, who took advantage of four Hastings errors to notch the victory.
On Friday, Daylon Owens of the Moo and Matt Hess of the Sodbusters combined for 22 strikeouts in the pitchers' duel. Hess struck out 12 to get the win.
J.D. Barrett had a RBI double in the first and Drew Bailey had a run-scoring single in the seventh to account for the scoring.
Fremont did threaten twice, but came away empty.
In the seventh, Justin Ledgerwood of Point Loma Nazarene walked to lead off the inning. Wilson Ehrhardt of Hill College followed with a double to put runners at second and third with no outs. Hess averted any damage, however, with a line out, strikeout and pop up.
Hess exited after seven innings. Wesley Case worked a 1-2-3 eighth before the Moo threatened in the ninth. Evan Laney's walk -- the third of the inning -- loaded the bases with two out.
Austin Quick retired Zach McKnight on a fly ball to end the game.
The Moo play a three-game series against the Western Nebraska Pioneers starting on Tuesday in Gering before hosting Hastings in their home opener on Friday at Moller Field.