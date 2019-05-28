The Fremont Moo are on one more road trip before their home opener.
The Moo are in Gering for a three-game series with the Western Nebraska Pioneers. The Pioneers are the defending champions of the Expedition League.
The series was supposed to begin Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to wet grounds. The teams will play a single game Wednesday and a doubleheader on Thursday. The Pioneers opened the season last week with a 10-5 win over the Casper Horseheads.
Meanwhile, the Moo split their season-opening series. The Moo fell 2-0 on Friday night to Hastings, but rebounded for an 8-6 win over the Sodbusters on Saturday.
Catcher Zach McKnight of Northwest Florida St. Community College leads the Moo with a .429 batting average. Teammate Justin Ledgerwood, a first baseman from Point Loma Nazarene, is hitting .333. Both players have one RBI apiece.
Wednesday’s game will start a stretch of 12-straight days that the Moo will play. They open the home portion of their schedule at 7:05 Friday night against the Sodbusters at Moller Field.