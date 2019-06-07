{{featured_button_text}}

Terry Morrow of Lincoln recorded a hole-in-one on Memorial Day at Valley View Golf Course.

Morrow made his shot on the 145-yard No. 17 using a 9-iron.

Witnesses were Kristi Slezak Morrow, Riley Slezak and Chloe Simonson.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments