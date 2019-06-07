Terry Morrow of Lincoln recorded a hole-in-one on Memorial Day at Valley View Golf Course.
Morrow made his shot on the 145-yard No. 17 using a 9-iron.
Witnesses were Kristi Slezak Morrow, Riley Slezak and Chloe Simonson.
