John Sajevic of Fremont has been named the Nebraska Senior Amateur Golfer of the Year for a record seventh time.
Sajevic has won the Nebraska Golf Association award seven of the eight years it has been presented, missing out in 2014. This is the fifth-straight year he has won it. He was also the Nebraska Amateur Golfer of the Year in 1989 and 1996.
Sajevic, 63, won the 21st Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship in June at Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln. The title was his third in four years joining the championships he earned in 2008, 2016 and 2018. He and Steve Samuelson are the only golfers to win back-to-back titles.
It also was Sajevic’s 10th NGA title overall, which set the record for the most all-time, until Omaha’s Alex Schaake matched it with his Nebraska Amateur win the following month.
In July at the 111th Nebraska Amateur at The Country Club of Lincoln, Sajevic added to his resume. He finished outside of the Top 25 for the first time in his career, but was the only senior to make the cut. He tied for 41st.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to those record-setting performances, Sajevic advanced to the Round of 16 at the 52nd Nebraska Match Play Championship in June at The Players Club in Omaha. He was again the only senior to make the bracket, and he has only missed the cut to match play twice in the past decade — two times that he didn’t compete.
Sajevic also finished runner-up at the 9th Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship. It was his second silver medal at that championship.
Sajevic teamed with his son, Andy, to compete in the 2019 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Bandon Dunes. The Sajevic duo tied a championship record with their first round 62 (-8) during stroke play qualifying, which helped them earn their way into the match play bracket. They fell in the Round of 32, but made the bracket for the second time.
Sajevic also finished tied for eighth at the 21st Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championship at Fremont Golf Club, and was the first alternate again at sectional qualifying for the 2019 U.S. Senior Amateur at Wilderness Ridge Golf Club in Lincoln, falling just a stroke short of a playoff. He also finished third at the Fremont Invitational.
The Nebraska Golf Association will honor Sajevic during its annual awards banquet Friday at The Country Club in Lincoln.