The Egbers Flighting/Peck Manufacturing/Harris Exteriors/Sid Dillon Chevrolet/Waste Connections of NE/CP Physical Therapy/Fremont Area ZMarine Corps League-Fremont Nighthawks U12 "AA" baseball team went 1-2 this past week.

The Nighthawks split with the Columbus Mariners in Columbus. Fremont won the opener 12-7 as Garrett Rau picked up the win. He struck out six in four innings. Austin Owens pitched the fifth.

Jackson Schutt had Rau had two hits each. Cole Hazen added a triple while Caden Demuth and Caden Ristau also had hits.

Columbus won the second game 14-4.

Carter Vanek sparked the offense with a triple and Demuth had two hits.

Ashton Lamb stole five bases during the doubleheader and Schutt had three.

In another recent games, the Nighthawks suffered a 12-3 loss to the Ralston Rams at Schilke Field. Rau had three hits and three RBI. Jackson Van Horn, Mason Nau, Joe Archer and James Fittje led the defense.

