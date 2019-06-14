The Egbers Flighting/Peck Mfg./Harris Exteriors/Sid Dillon Chevrolet/ Waste Connections of NE/ CP Physical Therapy/Fremont Area Marine Corps League-Fremont Nighthawks U12 “AA” baseball team went 2-2 this past week.
The Nighthawks lost 9-1 to the Ralston Rams.
Joe Archer, Cole Hazen, and Jackson Schutt led the offense with one hit apiece. Austin Owens and Carter Vanek pitched.
The Nighthawks bounced back the following day with a 9-1 win against the NBA Titans Blue.
Pitching for the Nighthawks were James Fittje and Archer. Leading the Nighthawks in hitting were Ashton Lamb and Mason Nau.
The Nighthawks lost their second game of the doubleheader to Omaha Stampede White 10-2. Garrett Rau led the team with a double while Fittje and Schutt contributed a single each.
The Nighthawks roared back to down Springfield 13-8. Rau and Caden Demuth split duties on the mound. Rau struck out five while Demuth got the save.
Vanek had three hits while Owens had two. James VanHorn, Caden Ristau and Nau had one hit each.