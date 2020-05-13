Launching a floating fountain project

Don Cunningham has set sail on a project he believes will benefit Johnson Lake and Fremont.
The project involves a floating fountain at the lake on the city’s east side.
Recently, the Fremont Parks and Recreation Board approved a motion to support his idea, now in the discussion phase, and forward it to the city council for final approval once Cunningham has a design, plans, funds, and a plan for perpetual upkeep.
Cunningham believes a floating, three-tiered fountain with LED lights at the lake would enhance the east entrance to Fremont.
“There’s value aesthetically to a fountain if we can have one that’s large enough and has some features on it,” Cunningham said. “On the aesthetic side, it’s a nice way to say ‘goodbye’ to people as they go into work in Omaha in the morning and it’s a nice ‘welcome home’ when they return.”
Cunningham has been conducting research with companies around the country.
Experts recommend nothing smaller than a fountain with a 3-horsepower motor.
The fountain could be situated almost any place in the water. It can be anchored in the middle of Johnson Lake and run by remote control. It could have rotating nozzles.
Cunningham estimates the cost to be between $10,000 and $12,000.
The fountain could benefit the lake.
Cunningham noted that water in lakes without inlets or outlets can become stagnant and algae can grow in them. A fountain can help rotate water.
“There’s going to be some advantage to the water, itself, and the fish life to have a fountain,” he said.
Fundraising won’t happen for a while.
Many people have made contributions for the year to various organizations via the Big Give, a donation drive directed by the Fremont Area Community Foundation.
“Maybe when we get through the (COVID-19) virus and we’re kind of back on our feet again in the fall — which I really hope happens — we could ask some people to see if they would be interested in contributing to this and maybe write a few grants and, who knows, maybe we’d be able to get a larger fountain than what I’m shooting for here,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham, who is president of the Fremont Kiwanis Club, said the group is behind the project.
“They gave their vote of approval for the concept. I’m thinking we just need more people to look at it and see if it would fit with what they would like to see on the east side of town and we could put it in very quickly,” he said.
Cunningham encourages people to look at floating fountains on the internet.
“There’s about every kind you could possibly imagine, and boy, they do look cool,” he said.
The fountain would need to be put into the lake in the spring and taken out in the fall each year.
Cunningham knows city workers have plenty to do.
“There’s some labor involved here,” he said. “We don’t want to overlook that, but perhaps if people see this as valuable there’s a way we could work it into the schedule.”
