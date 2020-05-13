Launching a floating fountain project

The fountain could benefit the lake.

Cunningham noted that water in lakes without inlets or outlets can become stagnant and algae can grow in them. A fountain can help rotate water.

“There’s going to be some advantage to the water, itself, and the fish life to have a fountain,” he said.

Fundraising won’t happen for a while.

Many people have made contributions for the year to various organizations via the Big Give, a donation drive directed by the Fremont Area Community Foundation.

“Maybe when we get through the (COVID-19) virus and we’re kind of back on our feet again in the fall — which I really hope happens — we could ask some people to see if they would be interested in contributing to this and maybe write a few grants and, who knows, maybe we’d be able to get a larger fountain than what I’m shooting for here,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham, who is president of the Fremont Kiwanis Club, said the group is behind the project.

“They gave their vote of approval for the concept. I’m thinking we just need more people to look at it and see if it would fit with what they would like to see on the east side of town and we could put it in very quickly,” he said.