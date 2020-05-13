Visiting the state lakes; guests urged to know restrictions

Visiting state recreation areas is a little different this year due to the coronavirus.
So outdoor enthusiasts are advised to check out restrictions before they head out to do their favorite activities.
The Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area is open for day use for fishing, hiking and boating. Visitors need to heed signage restrictions.
Camping opportunities start May 20 and are restricted to Recreational Vehicles (RVs), which have self-contained units.
Designated sites will be spaced at least 25 feet apart. Each campsite will be limited to eight guests, and stays limited to seven days.
No park showers or modern restrooms will be open. Vault toilets and RV dump stations will be open.
All sites must be reserved. There will be no walk-in camping sites.
Currently, no tent camping is allowed.
Campers and other guests are urged to read all the restrictions at www.outdoornebraska.org under the COVID update.
As of May 15, designated beaches at the recreation area will be closed, said Bill Booth, park superintendent. Playgrounds will remain closed.
Fishing continues to be allowed with the proper permits.
“We never have closed that off,” he said.
Guests can purchase parks and fishing permits online at https://ngpc-home.ne.gov
Boating continues to be allowed. Powerboating is allowed on Victory Lake and the connected Lake 10. The others are no-wake lakes.
Swimming at designated beaches will be closed, starting May 15. When they will reopen has yet to be determined based on the Directed Health Measures, Booth said.
The Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area typically has just under 1 million visitors per year.
Given the restrictions, Booth isn’t certain how many people will visit the state lakes on Memorial Day. People will need to become familiar with the new way to register to camp.
“It’s a learning curve for us,” Booth said. “We expect to have a good crowd and a good, safe environment for employees and visitors and it’s going to be good to see everybody get outdoors and enjoy the park.”
Between flooding in 2019 and coronavirus this year, the spring seasons have been interesting.
“But we have a good work crew here and the (Nebraska) game and parks is good to work for so we just keep pushing through and making sure everybody stays safe and is able to enjoy the outdoors,” he said.
Booth noted something else.
“I would strongly suggest people to visit our website and get familiar with what the restrictions are going to be and how camping is going to take place prior to going out for Memorial Day,” he said.
Those with questions may call: 402-727-2922.
