Visiting the state lakes; guests urged to know restrictions

“We never have closed that off,” he said.

Guests can purchase parks and fishing permits online at https://ngpc-home.ne.gov

Boating continues to be allowed. Powerboating is allowed on Victory Lake and the connected Lake 10. The others are no-wake lakes.

Swimming at designated beaches will be closed, starting May 15. When they will reopen has yet to be determined based on the Directed Health Measures, Booth said.

The Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area typically has just under 1 million visitors per year.

Given the restrictions, Booth isn’t certain how many people will visit the state lakes on Memorial Day. People will need to become familiar with the new way to register to camp.

“It’s a learning curve for us,” Booth said. “We expect to have a good crowd and a good, safe environment for employees and visitors and it’s going to be good to see everybody get outdoors and enjoy the park.”

Between flooding in 2019 and coronavirus this year, the spring seasons have been interesting.