The Fremont Golf Club Wednesday Morning Ladies Golf Association recently conducted a two-day handicap tournament.
Maggie Peters won the 18-hole event with a net 143. Sue Wilcoxson was second with a net 145.
Chris Roffers shot a net 70 to win the nine-hole division while Judy Gitt was second with a net 72.
The women also played their fourth sweepstakes. Cathie Glathar was the 18-hole winner. Blind partners were drawn after the round and the 18-hole winners were Peters and Glathar, shooting a net 156. Nancy Knoell and Gitt were the nine-hole winners, shooting a net 82.