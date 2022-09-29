White Light Mile set for Saturday night in downtown Fremont

Runners participating in the White Light Mile will be racing through the streets of downtown Fremont on Saturday night.

The White Light Mile, presented by Run Nebraska, features a two-loop course route, starting in front of Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., and finishing between Fifth and Sixth streets on Park Avenue, just around the corner from the start.

The event will kick off with the kids’ dash presented by First State Bank & Trust Co. at 6 p.m. This half-mile race will be one loop around the race path. All ages are welcome. Adults are welcome to tag along with their little ones. This event will not be timed and participants will not be eligible for age group awards.

At approximately 6:10 p.m., there will be multiple waves of runners taking off every 8-12 minutes. Each wave will be capped at a certain size to create an intimate feel, yet maximize participation. The public is encouraged to line the course and cheer on the runners.

Awards will announced at approximately 7:45 p.m. The top three overall male and female finishers and the top male and female in each of the following age groups will be recognized for their efforts: 13 and under, 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and over.

Throughout the event, there will be entertainment along the course and back at Milady Coffeehouse.

With the exception of the kids' dash, registration has closed for the race. Participants of the kids' dash may register online at https://whitelightmile.itsyourrace.com/register/.