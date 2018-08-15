Andy Sajevic of Omaha has qualified for the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship for the second time in his career.
Sajevic, a Fremont High School graduate, shot a 4-under-par 67 on Monday at the Fremont Golf Club to win the qualifying spot by three strokes over Eric Peel of Omaha.
Sajevic, a former University of North Carolina golfer, was one-over after five holes. He sandwiched birdies on No. 6 and 8 around a bogey on No. 7 to make the turn at even par (35).
On the back nine, he birdied No. 11 and then eagled the par-5 No. 15 by sinking a 20-foot putt. He closed with a birdie on No. 18 to shoot a 4-under 32.
Peel had 15 pars on the day with birdies on No. 9 and 11. His lone bogey was on No. 13.
Jay Moore of Lincoln is the second alternate. He shot an even-par 71. He shot a 3-under 32 on the front nine, but a bogey, double bogey and bogey on Nos. 13, 14 and 15 proved costly.
Sajevic, who qualified for the event in 2016, will compete Sept. 22-27 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Country Club and Carolina Golf Club.