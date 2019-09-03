Fremont resident John Sajevic will compete for the Nebraska team in the Director's Cup scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the St. Joseph Country Club in Country Club, Missouri.
The biennial event pits the top amateur golfers from Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri in a team match play format.
The selection of Nebraska's six-person squad is based upon the final Director's Cup standings. The Director's Cup Team Standings are determined by combining a player's previous year's point total with his current year's points (through July 31) multiplied by 1.5. The golfers ranked in the top four qualify for the team. The Nebraska Golf Association Board of Directors has granted the NBA Tournament Committee the right to select the remainder of the team.
Sajevic will be joined on the team by Brian Csipkes of Gretna, David Easley of Lincoln, Dan Huston of Omaha, Jay Moore of Lincoln and Ryan Nietfeldt of Elkhorn.
The competition begins Wednesday with morning four-ball matches, followed by afternoon foursome matches. Singles matches on Thursday conclude the event.