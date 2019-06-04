LINCOLN -- Fremont's John Sajevic emerged from a wet opening round of the 21st Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship Monday at Wilderness Ridge Golf Club with a three-stroke lead and then held on during Tuesday's second round to claim his fourth championship.
Sajevic held off a charging Jay Muller, the 2015 champion from Omaha, and Todd Pospisil of Norfolk during Tuesday's round to add to his 2008, 2016, and 2018 titles.
Sajevic led Muller by three strokes entering Tuesday's round. He then took a four-stroke lead with a birdie on No. 5.
Muller later cut that lead to two strokes on the sixth hole when he recorded a birdie and Sajevic ended with a bogey. Both bogeyed 15 and 16 and then Muller pulled within one stroke with a birdie on 17. Both parred the final hole, giving Sajevic the championship.
Sajevic ended 72-74--146 while Muller had a 75-72--147.
Pospisil started Tuesday's round by birdieing three of the first six holes to get to 73. However, the second nine holes were unkind to Pospisil as he started double-bogey and combined to finish the back nine with six bogeys, a par and a birdie for a 75-75--150 for the tournament.
Sajevic built a three-stroke lead on Day 1 while the rest of the field struggled with the wet conditions. Thunderstorms and heavy rain rolled into Lincoln just as play was about to start, and delayed Monday's round for four hours. More than two inches of rain fell on Wilderness Ridge, soaking the course and creating some difficult playing conditions for the 78 competitors. Play eventually started at noon and players dealt with windy and soft conditions.
Sajevic handled the conditions the best, shooting a one-over 72 to lead by three strokes. The defending champion started on No. 7, making double-bogey to begin his round. However, he bounced back with a birdie on the par-5 ninth hole, and also made birdies on No. 14 and No. 5.
Muller played alongside Sajevic, and matched him most of the way, making 10 straight pars at one point. Though, bogeyed three of his final six holes to fall back into the tie with Pospisil.