OMAHA — The field of 32 is set for the 52nd Nebraska Match Play Championships at The Players Club.
Fremonter John Sajevic and his son Andy, now of Omaha, are among the golfers scheduled to play on Wednesday. The event opened Monday and Tuesday with 36 holes of stroke play qualifying.
University of Nebraska golfer Tanner Owen earned the top seed while Cade McCallum of Grand Island is second. Tucker Knaak of Plainview is No. 3.
John Sajevic is coming off a first-place finish in the 2019 Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship. It was his record fourth title. He also has match play championships from 1989 and 1996.
Sajevic, seeded 21st, will play 12th-seeded Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce on Wednesday morning.
Andy Sajevic, the 2013 champion, is seeded 14th. He will face 19th-seeded Steve Buroker of Bennington.
Two other past champions are also in the hunt. Ryan Nietfeld, who won in 2003, is seeded fifth. He will face fellow Omaha resident Josh Peters, seeded 28th. Travis Minzel of Lincoln, the 2004 champion, will open against sixth-seeded Caleb Badura of Aurora.
Owen shot a 5-under-par 66 on Tuesday to finish at 135 and earn medalist honors. McCook’s Noah Hoffman, the lone semifinalist back from 2018, is the seventh seed and is coming off a solid season competing for Ottawa University in Arizona.