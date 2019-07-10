LINCOLN — Alex Schaake of Omaha is back in a familiar place in the Nebraska Amateur Championship.
The three-time defending champion shot a 66 on Wednesday to vault into first place after three rounds of the tournament at The Country Club of Lincoln.
Schaake got off to a strong start Wednesday by driving two of the first three greens. He two-putted for birdie on both No. 1 and No. 3.
“I didn’t even know what I had to shoot to get into the lead,” the University of Iowa golfer said. “I just wanted to play my own game. I got off to a good start with the two birdies. ... The course was playing tough, but I kept it in play and my six- and seven-foot par saves were huge.”
Luke Kluver of Norfolk is in second place. His 72 on Wednesday puts him at 210. Caleb Badura of Aurora and Noah Hofman of McCook are tied for third at 212. Hofman shot a 69 on Wednesday.
Former Fremonter Andy Sajevic is tied for ninth. The former University of North Carolina golfer, now of Omaha, duplicated his 73 from Tuesday and is at 216. Also at 216 is Nate Vontz of Lincoln.
Two other Fremont natives are tied for 24th place.
Fremont High graduate Garrett Goldsberry, now of Lincoln, shot a 77 while Fremont Bergan alumnus John Spellerberg, who lives in Bennington, finished with a 76. Both are at 224 for the tournament. They are tied with Josh Wilson of Papillion and Chris Ramussen of Elkhorn.
Andy’s father, John, who won the title in 1989, shot a 79 and is in a six-way tie for 41st place at 228.
Kluver, the former Norfolk High standout and the 2017 and 2018 Nebraska Junior Golfer of the Year, started the day tied for the lead at 6-under. He took the early third-round lead with a birdie, but four bogeys in the middle of his round cost him. He did make an eagle on No. 17 to help him finish at an even-par 72 on the day.
The first-round leader, Jace Guthmiller of Lincoln, is fifth at 213. Matthew Schaefer, one of the second-round leaders, shot a 76 on Wednesday and is tied for sixth with Fernando Arzate of Bellevue at 214.
David Easley of Lincoln, who is in 11th place at 218, had the second-best round Wednesday with a 4-under 68.
The final round is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Schaake and Kluver are set to tee off at noon.