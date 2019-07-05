The second annual Wingman Scramble will be taking place Saturday at the Fremont Golf Club to raise money that benefits the Folds of Honor.
There will be a 2:13 shotgun start for the first 72 golfers that register in the pro shop or via phone call to the club. A dinner, awards presentation, and program will follow the competition.
There are also sponsorship opportunities in which you can sponsor a hole for $100, a partner for $500, and corporate for $1,000.
The event raised $40,000 for the Folds of Honor program last year.
The community of Fremont is welcome and encouraged to come to the Club and be a part of the dinner and program that follows the tournament. Donations will be accepted at the event.
The Folds of Honor program provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members.