An annual August road race is returning for its 36th year.
The Annual Craig Spilinek Fremont High Alumni Run is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, at FHS (16th and Lincoln).
The Alumni/Open Division race for 5K and two miles is scheduled for 7 p.m. The 5K and two-mile race for any high school or middle school boy or girl is set for 7:45.
The entry fee for the middle school/high school race is $15. FHS cross country alumni race for free. All adults in the open division race for free (or $10 for T-shirt).
Entries must be received by Aug. 1 in order to receive a T-shirt.
The top 15 males and top 15 females (middle-high school race) will receive medals in the 5K. The top three males and top three females will receive medals in the two-mile.
Team scoring for the 5K will be broken into two squads — odd graduation years and even graduation years. There will also be a visitors team for the non-FHS adults and the non-FHS cross country alumni. Teams will be scored by the top five runners, with at least one needing to be female.
Entries can be mailed to FHS head boys cross country coach Sean McMahon; 2228 Teakwood Dr.; Fremont, NE 68025. For more information, contact McMahon at: sean.mcmahon@fpsmail.org.