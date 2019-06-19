AXTELL — Hannah and Haley Thiele have nothing on their younger sister.
Lauren Thiele of Wahoo captured the Nebraska Girls Match Play Championship championship on Wednesday afternoon at Awarri Dunes Golf Club.
Thiele held off a back-nine charge from Omaha’s Jalea Culliver to win 3 and 2 in Wednesday’s final. Culliver, who graduated in May from Omaha Marian, tied for the Class A state individual championship last spring with Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside.
Haley Thiele won the championship in 2013 and 2014 while Hannah earned the title in 2015.
Lauren Thiele, who just finished her freshman year at Wahoo Neumann, was up five shots through nine holes, but Culliver rallied. She birdied the par-3 11th hole and that sparked her four-hole run.
Culliver made par on the par-5 No. 14, while Thiele settled for a double-bogey, to pull within one shot.
Thiele won No. 15 and clinched the title by taking No. 16.
She reached the final with a 3 and 2 win against top-seeded Danica Badura of Aurora, while Culliver advanced with a 3 and 2 win against North Platte’s Baylee Steele.
Thursday’s boys match-play final will pit Lincoln’s Joshua Bartels against Elkhorn’s Luke Gutschewski.
Bartels, who recently graduated from Lincoln Southwest, defeated Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes 5 and 4 in Wednesday’s semifinals.
The match was squared up after eight holes before Bartels rattled off wins on Nos. 9, 10, 12, 13 and 14.
Bartels placed his chip shot on the par-5 14th hole within two feet of the hole, and made a birdie to take the hole.
Gutschewski, who was the Class B state champion last month, found himself in tight match with Seward’s Tyler Welch. Welch beat Oakland’s Ian Lundquist 3 and 2 in the quarterfinals.
Welch only led Lundquist 1-up after 14 holes, but he won the next two to seal the match.
Gutschewski took a 3-up lead on No. 12, before Welch won the next two holes, which included an eagle on the par-5 14th.
Gutschewski needed to make a tap-in for par on No. 18 to secure the win.
Thursday’s final between Bartels and Gutschewski will begin at 8 a.m.