YORK -- Haley Thiele is looking to capture another state golf championship.
Thiele shot a 2-over-par 72 Thursday during the second round of the Nebraska Women's State Amateur at the York Country Club. She has a two-round total of 144 and has an eight-stroke lead entering Friday's final round.
The former Wahoo Neumann prep standout is looking for her second state amateur championship in three years.
Beatrice's Kirsten Baete, who shot an opening-round 79, fired a 73 in the second round to move into second place for the tournament at 152.
Aurora's Danica Badura (154) and Elkhorn's Megan Whittaker (154) are tied for third place, and Hannah Thiele, Haley's younger sister and the 2015 champion, is in fifth place with a 157.
Haley Thiele, a senior golfer for Nebraska, opened the second round with a double bogey and bogey on the first two holes. She made 13 pars, two birdies and one bogey over the final 16 holes.
"I just want to play my own game tomorrow," she said. "I need to make more birdies and minimize the mistakes."
Baete, a teammate of Thiele's at Nebraska, was at 1-under through the first nine holes Thursday before running into some trouble on the back nine. She still shot the day's second-best score.
Haley Thiele has a chance to become just the third golfer to shoot lower than 216 in the 45-year history of the championship. Doniphan's Danielle Lemek holds the scoring record with a 3-under 207 at the North Bend Golf Course in 2015. Susan Marchese of Omaha shot a 210 at the Field Club of Omaha in 1992. Thiele needs to shoot a 71 or better to join that group.
Elkhorn's Sarah Nordlund lead the First Flight with an 86 while Ethel Watson of Arapahoe (98) leads the Second Flight. Cairo's Pat Hancock is first in the Third Flight with a 116.
Friday's final round will begin at 8 a.m. The leaders are set to tee off at 9:06.